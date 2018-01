From staff reports

Back in June, we told you how Transform Houston is laying the groundwork for a new Houston Equal Rights Ordinance. Now, the organization is seeking applicants to join its steering committee. From Facebook:

In 2017 we started our canvass program to talk with Houstonians about nondiscrimination.

In 2018 we are building on that program and will begin engaging more communities and building support for laws that protect all Houstonians from discrimination – but we need your help to do it.

The Transform Houston Community Council acts as the steering committee for our public education outreach. If you are interested in helping guide the course for new nondiscrimination protections in Houston, please apply!