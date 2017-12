Frankie Quijano, right, and his husband, Abijah Kratochvil, are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Oct. 23 on behalf of Pride Houston Inc. (Dalton DeHart)

By John Wright

Pride Houston Inc. and its former president, Francisco “Frankie” Quijano, have apparently resolved their legal differences.

On Friday, December 22, the two sides filed a joint motion to dismiss all claims between them, according to Harris County district court records.

“In support, Plaintiffs and Defendants represent that they have settled the claims between them and, accordingly, the Parties request the court to enter a final order in this case dismissing all claims, counterclaims and causes of action brought by or against them with prejudice, with each side bearing its own costs and attorneys’ fees,” the motion states.

A dismissal of the case “with prejudice” would mean that the claims cannot be brought again.

Pride Houston and its current board members sued Quijano in October, alleging that he had refused to relinquish control of the organization’s business assets after he was replaced as president. The lawsuit also named as a defendant Quijano’s husband, former Pride Houston board member Abijah Kratochvil.

Quijano countersued, alleging that he remained president of Pride Houston because Lo Roberts was not duly elected to replace him. However, Harris County State District Judge R.K. Sandill ordered Quijano to turn over passwords and other information necessary to access the organization’s bank and social media accounts, and barred him from acting in any way on behalf of the organization.

“My clients are happy with the parties’ mutual decision to end this litigation, and feel that the lawsuit should never have been filed in the first place,” said Angie Olalde, an attorney representing Quijano and

Sandill has not yet signed the proposed joint motion to dismiss, according to court records. Attorneys for Pride Houston and Quijano could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read the joint motion to dismiss below.

