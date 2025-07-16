A Vibe Called Rest Festival Centers LGBTQ BIPOC Wellness

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

A day of healing, joy, and intentional rest returns to Houston this weekend as The T.R.U.T.H. Project Inc. hosts the 2nd Annual A Vibe Called Rest Festival, a one-day event designed to center rest, community care, and emotional wellness for LGBTQ BIPOC individuals and their allies.

The event will feature the Vibe Lounge by Nap Bar, powered by lululemon, as part of a broad lineup of programming that invites attendees to pause, restore, and connect.

Held in recognition of BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, the festival aims to create what organizers describe as a “brave and intentional space” where mental wellness and cultural expression intersect through art, movement, and dialogue. Attendees will have access to wellness-centered experiences led by mental health professionals, sound bath and yoga practitioners, and other holistic healers. The event will also include live performances highlighting the creativity and resilience of LGBTQ communities of color.

“Rest is a radical act of resistance, and a human right,” said Kevin Anderson, CEO of The T.R.U.T.H. Project Inc. “This festival was born from the understanding that queer BIPOC communities deserve more than survival—we deserve to rest, to heal, and to thrive together. We are proud to offer this space where joy, restoration, and truth converge in community.”

The Vibe Lounge will be curated by Khaliah O. Guillory, founder of Nap Bar, who is scheduled to host a fireside chat as part of the day’s programming.

“Rest is not a reward, it’s a radical act of self-preservation and a sacred pause,” Guillory said. “I’m honored to curate a fireside chat at the 2nd Annual A Vibe Called Rest Festival, where we, as community, will exhale, reclaim our energy, and remind each other that we are worthy of ease. It’s our birthright, and this fireside chat will be more than a conversation. It will be a collective healing moment.”

In addition to wellness sessions and performances, the festival will include a curated vendor marketplace featuring wellness products, nourishing food, apparel, and other offerings that align with the themes of holistic care and empowerment. The marketplace invites attendees to support small businesses that reflect the values of the event.

Organizers describe A Vibe Called Rest Fest as more than just an event. They say it is part of a larger movement rooted in the belief that rest is essential to liberation, particularly for marginalized communities often denied access to healing spaces.

The annual gathering is part of The T.R.U.T.H. Project’s broader mission to promote mental, emotional, and sexual health through culturally resonant programming tailored to LGBTQ communities of color and their allies.

For updates, follow @truthprojecthtx on Instagram.

WHAT: Second Annual A Vibe Called Rest Festival

WHEN: July 19, 12-8 p.m.

WHERE: MATCH, 3400 Main St.

INFO: https://tinyurl.com/3d9b5jtu