Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

• Now through Dec. 24, gay Houston artist Jumper Maybach is partnering with the Montrose Center for “12 Days of Jumper.” Maybach will donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of his artwork to the center. More details here.

• Thursday night at 7, Lambda NextGen Houston hosts its last Professional Networking Happy Hour of the year at the Aria Stone Gallery. Meet Houston LGBTQ+ professionals while raising money for Montrose Grace Place, Seniors Preparing for Rainbow Years (SPRY), and Save Our Sisters. Tickets and more info here.

• Beginning Friday afternoon, Free Press Houston hosts Day for Night 2017, a visually immersive art and music festival featuring musicians and leaders in various disciplines of digital art. For tickets and more details, go here.

• Friday night at 7, the Houston Hurricanes celebrate the end of their Fall 2017 season at their seventh annual awards banquet ceremony at Guava Lamp. More information here.

• Also Friday night at 7, Keshet Houston, a social and religious organization for LGBTQ Jews, will hold its annual Hanukkah party and Shabbat dinner at a member’s home. A $10 contribution is requested, and RSVP is required. For more information, go here.

• Friday night at 6, the Houston GLBT Political Caucus hosts its holiday party at the home of former Houston mayor Annise Parker and first lady Kathy Hubbard. Tickets and more information here.

• Saturday night at 7, meet the Houston Pride Band “Under the Mistletoe” for their annual holiday concert at the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston. The concert will feature holiday favorites, with compositions by Robert Longfield, Alfred Reed, Robert Buckley, and more. The Pride Band will also welcome musicians from Bering United Methodist Church Handbell Choir and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Houston as their special guests. More information here.

• Saturday night at 9, join South Beach Nightclub for its Red & Green Customer Christmas Party. There will be dancing, and guests are encouraged to wear only red and green clothes. The event has be no cover before midnight. More details here.

• Sunday afternoon at 2, Alexye’us Paris, Te’a Warr, and Damon Demond will host an ugly sweater party at Bayou City bar. There will be $1 vodka until 7 p.m. DJ Tim Scott and DJ CJ Fader will be on turntables. More information here.

• Sunday night at 5, Rich’s presents a Toy Drive and Turn-About Show emceed by Kara Dion to raise funds for children and their families. Guests are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys on December 15, 16, or 17 for no cover entry. More details here.

View OutSmart’s full calendar here, and submit events here.

