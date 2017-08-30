Pastor Rick Wiles

0 Share with your friends Submit

A Florida-based pastor and radio host claims Hurricane Harvey’s devastation is punishment for the city of Houston’s support for LGBTQ equality.

Pastor Rick Wiles, host of the End Times- and survivalist-themed radio program Trunews, made the comments during a broadcast Tuesday, according to Right Wing Watch.

Wiles cited the fact that Houston voters elected the nation’s first openly LGBTQ big-city mayor, Annise Parker, in 2009. Then he claimed that current Mayor Sylvester Turner is “continuing [Parker’s] agenda.”

“This is a proud city that, in recent years, has boasted of its allegiance, its dedication, its devotion to the homosexual/lesbian agenda,” Wiles said. “They elected an openly lesbian mayor. She’s no longer there, but the present mayor is a pro-homosexual mayor and [is] continuing her agenda.

Wiles then referenced the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance (HERO), the LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance enacted by the City Council in 2015. Houston became one of more than 200 U.S. cities with similar ordinances, until HERO was repealed by voters months later. Wiles also noted that as part of its defense against a lawsuit brought by anti-LGBTQ groups over HERO, attorneys for the city subpoenaed the sermons of several pastors.

“It was Houston that passed that passed that controversial city measure,” Wiles said. “It was Houston that ordered Bible-believing, God-fearing pastors to surrender their sermons to the city attorney, so that the city attorney could read the sermons to see if the pastors had used their pulpits to stir protest and opposition to the LGBT agenda.

“Over the weekend, I was just thinking these things, and how Houston has been in the forefront,” Wiles added. “I would say probably Houston — I don’t know that ranking, you know, San Francisco, Miami, Houston, Dallas, New York City — you know, the top-tier most gay-friendly cities in America, but Houston is definitely there in the top five. I don’t know where they rank, but they’re in the top five. How’s it working out for them right now? I’m looking at all this, and I’m saying, ‘Here’s a city that has boasted of its LGBT devotion, its affinity for the sexual perversions movement in America. They’re under water.'”

Listen to Wiles’ rant below.

Comments