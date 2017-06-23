Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announces the formation of the Houston LGBTQ Advisory Board at a press conference on June 24, 2016.

Pride Month event rescheduled to accommodate mayor’s schedule.

By Brandon Wolf

A town hall on LGBTQ issues featuring Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, originally scheduled for June 20, has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 29.

The town hall, organized by the city’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first floor of the University of Houston’s Graduate School College of Social Work,3511 Cullen Boulevard.

“This updated date, time, and location will give Mayor Turner more time to listen and talk with the community,” said Melanie Pang, co-chair of the Advisory Board.

In addition to hearing from Turner; attendees will learn about what the Advisory Board’s activities in its first year; receive an update on local, state, and national LGBTQ issues; and have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Advisory Board was created last year, in response to the Pulse nightclub tragedy. The board is composed of 49 members, to represent the 49 people who died on June 12, 2016.

The town hall is one of two Pride Month events organized by the Advisory Board. Last week, hundreds attended a vigil outside the Montrose Center to mark one year since the Pulse massacre.

For more information, email: [email protected], or visit the Advisory Board’s Facebook page.

