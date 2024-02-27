Looking for a Mortgage? Houston Federal Credit Union Has Options!

Houston Federal Credit Union (HFCU) Mortgage knows that your biggest investment is your home, and wants you to have a partner you can trust to handle your home loan needs. Whether you’re buying your first home, your next home, or a home for retirement, they can develop the perfect home financing solution that’s just right for you and your family.

Mortgage loan options include:

Conventional Loans

Refinance Loans

Land Loans up to 10 Acres

USDA

VA

Jumbo up to $1.5 million

Investment – Purchase, Rate/Term and Cash-out

Mortgage loan property types include:

Primary Residence

Second Home

Townhome

Condo Warrantable

Residential 1 – 4 Family Units

All of these options are available to customize the perfect mortgage solution that fits your needs and budget. Plus, they offer a guaranteed purchaser closing date and the quality personal service you deserve.

Great Rates, Low Closing Costs

Enjoy competitive rates and closing costs when you choose one of their convenient loan programs. In fact, they don’t even charge the typical 1% of the loan amount that is commonly referred to as an Origination Point Fee. This can save you thousands of dollars compared to other lenders at closing. HFCU Mortgage’s prompt and proactive service guides you through your home purchase or refinance process!

Discount Points (aka paying points)

One discount point is always equal to 1% of the loan amount. For example, one point on a $100,000.00 loan would require payment of $1,000 in order to pay the discount point at closing. The longer you plan to remain in a property or stay in your mortgage, the more advantageous it may be to pay points, allowing you to save more in interest over the life of your loan. There is no requirement to pay discount points; whether or not you decide to pay points is completely up to you.

Home Equity Loans

Alternatively, if you don’t plan on moving, but want to take advantage of the equity you have in your home, HFCU Mortgage can help! Maybe you’ve been in your home for years, maybe the property value has increased, or maybe you made a bigger down payment when you purchased. Home Equity Loans are simply secured by the equity in your home.

Home Equity loans can be used for just about anything!

Remodel your home

Build a swimming pool

Pay for a wedding

Consolidate debt

Pay for tuition

…just to name a few!

HFCU Mortgage is ready and available to assist you! Start your application process by clicking the link below!

Check out HFCU Mortgage’s rates and apply today!

You can also speak with one of their representatives by phone at (281) 243-0797, or toll-free at 1-(866)-OUR-HFCU (687-4328) to discuss what options are best for you and your family. The HFCU Mortgage Lending Team and office hours are Monday–Friday 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. CT and Saturday 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. CT.

Have questions? Click here to view their Mortgage FAQ page or the Home Equity and Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) FAQ page.

