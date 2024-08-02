Empowering Women Through Divorce

Trey Yates, a Board-Certified Family Law Attorney by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, has been a steadfast advocate for the residents of greater Houston since 1986. With a practice that spans divorce, complex marital property division, child custody disputes, special needs families, will contests, guardianship litigation, marital property agreements, and estate planning, Yates has earned a reputation for his comprehensive legal expertise and compassionate client service.

In addition to his impressive legal credentials, Yates is also a Certified Attorney Mediator and trained in Collaborative Law. This training equips him to assist divorcing couples in reaching settlement agreements outside of the courtroom, fostering a more amicable and less adversarial process. His commitment to finding peaceful resolutions underscores his dedication to his clients’ well-being during one of the most challenging periods of their lives.

In 2011, Yates launched a groundbreaking seminar series known as The Guide to Good Divorce. This initiative was born out of his desire to help women navigate the often tumultuous waters of divorce with confidence and grace. The seminars are designed to provide women with the tools and knowledge necessary to advance through the divorce process and emerge on the other side with a sense of fulfillment and happiness.

The Guide to Good Divorce seminars are structured around what Yates identifies as the Five Keys to a Good Divorce. These keys are: acquiring legal knowledge, engaging in divorce financial planning, gaining new life skills, practicing wellness, and creating new communities. Each seminar features uniquely qualified experts who offer guidance and support in these critical areas.

Acquire Legal Knowledge:

Understanding the legal aspects of divorce is crucial. The seminars provide comprehensive information about the divorce process, legal rights, and responsibilities. Yates and other legal experts offer insights into navigating the complexities of family law, ensuring participants are well-informed and prepared for each step of their journey.

Engage in Divorce Financial Planning:

Financial stability is a significant concern during and after divorce. The seminars emphasize the importance of financial planning and management. Participants learn about asset division, spousal support, and how to safeguard their financial future. Financial experts share strategies for managing money effectively and making informed financial decisions.

Gain New Life Skills:

Divorce often necessitates a reevaluation of life skills. The seminars address this need by offering practical advice on time management, career development, and personal growth. Experts provide tools and resources to help women build confidence, set new goals, and create a positive trajectory for their future.

Practice Wellness:

Emotional and physical well-being are paramount during the divorce process. The seminars include sessions on wellness practices such as stress management, self-care, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Mental health professionals and wellness experts offer techniques to help participants cope with the emotional challenges of divorce and prioritize their well-being.

Create New Communities:

Building a supportive network is essential for emotional recovery and growth. The seminars encourage participants to connect with others who are going through similar experiences. This sense of community provides emotional support, encouragement, and the opportunity to form lasting friendships.

Through The Guide to Good Divorce seminars, Trey Yates empowers women to approach divorce not as an end, but as a new beginning. His holistic approach ensures that participants receive comprehensive support, addressing legal, financial, emotional, and social aspects of divorce. By providing these resources, Yates helps women transition through divorce with resilience and hope for a brighter future.

WHAT: The Guide To Good Divorce℠

WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2024

WHERE: The Houstonian Hotel, 111 N Post Oak Ln

Info: guidetogooddivorce.com