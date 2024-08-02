Pause, Reflect, and Reconnect

Mercury officially goes stationary retrograde on the 5th, but we are already feeling the impact. Time to slow down our forward path and look back on where we have been. Mercury moves out of retrograde for safe activity by September 1. Mercury retrograde does well with family or high-school reunions, renewing and connecting with people from the past, and taking care of problems you have been putting off. After August 19, it’s time to start formulating your plans. But don’t put them into action until after September 1.

Positive days this month are the 7th, 24th, and the 27th. Days with extra tension are the 2nd, 4th, 5th, 10th, 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 22nd, 28th, and 29th. Yes, there are a lot more tense days! The 18th and 19th could be very demanding.

The Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd for the next 30 days. We will all be paying more attention to details and the inter workings of people and business. Retrograde Mercury travels through Virgo at the start and reenters Leo on the 14th. Pace yourself this month.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

As the month begins, you are looking to express your creativity and fun through adventures and connecting with your children or your inner child. You are resetting your daily habits and pursuits. This can be a great time for continuing education, expanding your presence on social media, and putting a voice to your ideas. You have also been working on expanding your resource base and exploring alternatives, even in your career. By the end of the month, you are working with your shifting routines, and trying to go with the flow with Mercury retrograde making impact in these areas. Relationships also become more important, as you will need more support toward the end of the month. With Mercury retrograde, this is a good time to explore your options and wait until next month to move forward on your ideas.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)



Life is calmer this month, and your focus shifts to your home and family sector. With Mercury retrograde there, this can be a good time to connect with family, especially with those you haven’t seen in a while. You may be considering relocating for work, exploring home improvement, and making your home a more homey place! This can also be a time of dealing with older family members who are moving out of their patriarchal/matriarchal positions, creating a gap in the power dynamics within the family. You may also be exploring alternative career paths, doing something on your own, or cutting back. This theme continues to be strong through the middle of 2025. You are trying to make your life more safe and stable with the New Moon on the 4th in your home sector, and the Full Moon in your career sector on the 19th. You may have to make some decisions then.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You are even busier this month than last! Mars, planet of action, self-protection, and focusing on the self, will be in your sign until September 5. You will be taking life much more personally and your temper will be shorter. You may also experience restless sleeping patterns during this time. You will be much more direct with people and may not always want to listen to what they have to say. This is a very good time to improve your health and exercise regimens. You have to pace yourself, as you will expect results on the first day. With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde this month, you are working on improving your day-to-day activities. Personal boundaries continue to demand attention. You are wanting others to be more mature. The 14th and 16th could be strong days of tension. Focus on what you can do, and not what others expect of you.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Resources and investments are the main topics this month, and with Mercury retrograde in that sector, you are exploring old and new ideas to improve your financial situation. You have already been working on reducing debt and stepping away from old financial habits. Your spiritual and psychic side is also very active this month. You may need more time to yourself and are more reflective or philosophical about your views of the afterlife. You are more open to alternative points of view and looking for a connection that touches you personally. You are more creative and may appreciate art and music more, and you may even need more entertainment in your life. You will be reviewing your routines and making improvements at the end of the month. Your career interests are beginning to change as you explore alternatives.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

This is your personal yearly cycle of reviewing the past and setting new plans for your personal year. This will be even stronger with Mercury retrograde in your sign this month. This is an excellent month to look back and reflect on your past decisions and actions. With career and family, you have been looking to separate from some of your past responsibilities and are looking for things that interest you now. This can also be a time of considering doing something on your own or possible retirement. This is a better social month for you. Connecting with friends, especially those from the past, can be a very positive experience. You may also want to reconnect with any business organization from your past. In the latter part of the month, you are improving your financial habits and paying more attention to your money.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

This time of the year is normally one of rest and retreat before you resurface in September. You are more sensitive to your surroundings and may need more time to yourself for self-reflection and to turn down the external noise. And yet, your career sector is very busy with new ideas and a desire to get them all done at once. With your ruler, Mercury, going retrograde this month, this will be an excellent time to consider where you want to point your arrow. This is the time to review your work environment for upgrades, improvements, or a total re-do. Partners can be more supportive and still demand the best from you. Toward the end of the month, you are back in the groove as new financial opportunities open up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Your social, friendship, and group participation sector is the place of activity as the month begins, and with Mercury retrograde there, you are reconnecting with people from your past. If you are involved in an organization, you may be reconsidering your participation. You are more open to expanding your education or upgrading your existing skills. You are looking for more fun and play time in your relationships. With Mercury currently retrograde, this is an excellent time for brainstorming and considering alternatives in business relationships. In your romantic partnerships, you are keeping in touch with the moment and will examine new or altered plans for your future. In the latter part of the month, you are ready for some personal rest and retreat. You will have to balance responsibility and self-care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This month, the focus is on your career and personal responsibility sector. The focus is more intense with Mercury retrograde here. With work, this can be a time when you are contemplating your current path. Problems may be more glaring and much harder to ignore. This is a good time to see these problems and figure out how to solve them. And you will want to apply these solutions after September 1. For older folks, this can be a time of cutting back or considering retirement. Younger people may want to do something on their own. This energy persists through January. There are also changing dynamics in your relationships. You may both be wanting a change of direction in the relationship that reflects the growth and continuing potential. In the latter part of the month, friends can be very helpful and supportive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Relationships and partnerships are one of the main topics for this month. With Mercury retrograde, this is an excellent month to reconnect with friends and lovers from the past. This is a very good time for all partnerships. If you are involved, this is a great month to renew those bonds. If you are single, this time is also very good for you as well. You may also be connecting with people from your past. And even in difficult relationships, this is a better time for communications. Mercury retrograde will be impacting your career and personal responsibility sector. Problems with work will be more visible and easier to identify. You are not very patient this month, and may expect overnight changes. Even if you are right, you may need to wait until Mercury is direct in September before any real changes can occur. And with all of this on your plate, you may just want to get out of town to clear your head.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This month is a time of taking care of small tasks, particularly those you have had to postpone or have deliberately avoided. With your health, this is an excellent time to start or restart your health-awareness programs. Don’t overdo it, as you usually do. Start with something you can accomplish and allow your momentum to build in increments. This is a very good time for cleaning out closets, storerooms, and getting rid of stuff that has outlived its usefulness, even if it still has some intrinsic value. You are using your time more wisely this month by improving your daily habits. Toward the end of the month, you are ready for a break in your routines and some entertaining distractions. Conditions are changing at work, and you may have a hard time adapting because you expect yourself to adjust too quickly. Slow down and enjoy the Mercury retrograde.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This past month has been quite busy for you, as you are making changes in your home and with your family. For sure, this can be a time to downsize, relocate, or purchase your dream home. You are more detached from your family and its past impacts on you. You are wanting to free yourself from the limits of the past, even if they are only in your head. Relationships are a big deal this month, with Mercury retrograde in that sector. This would be a great time to reconnect on that personal level and remember why you got together. You are even reviewing your career and its current direction. You are also in a time of cleansing and detoxing. This is a very good time to renew your exercise and healthcare activity. Pay attention to you!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

This month, Mercury retrograde is in your sector of health, exercise, work environment, and relationships with co-workers. These are the areas to focus on this month. You will want to make your workspace more workable, and also have better relationships with co-workers and colleagues. If that doesn’t happen, you may take more drastic action. Family activity is also very strong this month. This is a very good time for a family reunion, though there are some power struggles around. There could be a shift in power due to aging or other natural causes. You are paying much more attention to your personal boundaries, and that continues through the end of 2025. Consequently, you are better at saying no and not feeling guilty. Toward the end of the month, relationships are more in the limelight. It may be a good time to spend more time with your partner.

