Photos

Krewe of Olympus Twelfth Night Celebration

January 6, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJanuary 17, 2024
271 Less than a minute

The Krewe of Olympus hosted their annual Twelfth Night celebration, Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler, at Resurrection MCC. 

Krewe of Olympus is one of the largest predominately gay Mardi Gras Krewes in the United States. Their principal aims are to present events that continue Mardi Gras traditions and to raise money for community charities. Since moving to Texas, A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Krewe of Olympus has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Houston and Dallas Charitable Organizations.

Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJanuary 17, 2024
271 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Back to top button