Krewe of Olympus Twelfth Night Celebration
January 6, 2024
The Krewe of Olympus hosted their annual Twelfth Night celebration, Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler, at Resurrection MCC.
Krewe of Olympus is one of the largest predominately gay Mardi Gras Krewes in the United States. Their principal aims are to present events that continue Mardi Gras traditions and to raise money for community charities. Since moving to Texas, A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Krewe of Olympus has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Houston and Dallas Charitable Organizations.
