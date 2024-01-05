Inauguration Ceremony for Houston Mayor, Controller, and City Council

After a bruising campaign culminating in several runoffs, Houston opened a new chapter as John Whitmire was sworn in as the city’s next mayor. Joining him at the inauguration, held at the Wortham Center, were new City Controller Chris Hollins and several incoming City Council members including Mario Castillo—featured in OutSmart‘s February 2023 issue—who will represent District H.

Castillo’s victory ensures continued LGBTQ representation at City Hall after former Council member Robert Gallegos vacated his seat due to term limits.