It was the biggest and brightest holiday bash of the year! Gerry Heard and Tylor Hearn opened their beautifully decorated River Oaks home for an unforgettable evening of merriment, all in the spirit of giving.

Legacy Community Health’s “Holiday SCHMOOZE” is Houston’s annual cocktail party dedicated to spreading joy while making a difference. Over 150 revelers wearing their Holiday best poured into the River Oaks home for the festive occasion, all coming together to celebrate the season and support The Jackson Hicks Endowed Fund for the Awareness, Prevention, and Treatment of HIV/AIDS at Legacy Community Health.

Photos provided by Legacy Community Health