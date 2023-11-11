Janet Jackson and AIDS Healthcare Foundation World AIDS DAY Concert in Houston

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

In today’s fast-paced world of “breaking news” updates that scream for our attention and ping us on our TVs, phones, and watches 24/7, it can be difficult to hold space for an epidemic that has fallen out of the headlines. But HIV continues to spread around the world, and 39 million people are living with HIV, including almost 30,000 in Houston alone. The Southern U.S. states disproportionately are affected by new and increasing cases of HIV and AIDS year after year.

That’s why AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest provider of HIV/AIDS healthcare in the world, is teaming up with global icon Janet Jackson to raise awareness and funds for this vital cause.

Jackson will electrify the NRG Arena stage at AHF’s World AIDS Day concert in Houston on December 1, 2023, amplifying the theme, “It’s Not Over.” World AIDS Day not only serves as a poignant annual day of remembrance for those we have lost to HIV/AIDS but also gives us a chance to celebrate those living with HIV/AIDS and reinforce that the fight against HIV/AIDS is ongoing. Adding to the glamour of the evening, Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe-winning choreographer, director, and producer Debbie Allen will speak at the event, and AHF will present its Lifetime Achievement Award to Emmy Award-winning actor and activist Blair Underwood.

Janet Jackson: Music with Meaning

Janet Jackson not only is a global superstar but also a five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winner and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ inductee. Jackson’s December 1 performance for World AIDS Day comes on the heels of her North American Together Again tour, the highest grossing tour ever in her career. The tour derives its name from Jackson’s 1997 hit song “Together Again” – the artist’s personal tribute to a friend lost to AIDS as well as AIDS victims and their families worldwide.

Blair Underwood’s Lifetime of Advocacy

AHF also will honor Blair Underwood with its Lifetime Achievement Award at the event. Beyond his Emmy Award-winning performances, Underwood has championed HIV and AIDS advocacy for more than 30 years. As a co-founder of Artists for a New South Africa, he highlighted the devastating impact of HIV and AIDS on African families. Deepening his commitment, he collaborated with AHF to address regions across the country with alarmingly high HIV rates. His enduring activism makes him a fitting recipient of this prestigious award.

AHF: Front and Center in the Fight

As we approach World AIDS Day 2023, AHF is on the cusp of a significant milestone: providing care for two million lives worldwide. AHF’s commitment to global and domestic care never has wavered in its more than 35 years of service. The foundation continually has tailored its approach to fit the unique needs of U.S. communities, particularly in areas like Houston.

One thing that sets AHF apart in the relentless battle against HIV/AIDS is its deep-rooted belief in engaging authentically with communities. With seven locations in Houston alone, AHF provides high-quality healthcare services, specialty pharmacies, free HIV and STD testing, compassionate community outreach groups, and more. For those who recently have been diagnosed, the journey can seem daunting. AHF’s core model of care recognizes this challenge and ensures no one is left isolated. Right from the outset, linkage-to-care counselors are at people’s sides, offering indispensable one-on-one guidance and support while ensuring new clients get into care and stay in care.

In addition, AHF’s commitment is not confined by geographical constraints. Mobile Testing Units (MTUs) ensure care reaches even the most remote or underserved areas. And understanding the sensitive nature of HIV testing, AHF’s Out of the Closet Thrift Stores serve as safe places for the LGBTQ+ community while offering discreet HIV testing facilities. For AHF, the mantra is clear: everyone deserves access to high-quality healthcare regardless of the ability to pay.

Together, Let’s Make A Difference

While AHF continues the fight against HIV and AIDS every day, the foundation needs your help. Every ticket sold to AHF’s World AIDS Day concert starring the one-and-only Janet Jackson benefits HIV/AIDS awareness and supports AHF in its unwavering mission to provide medicine and advocacy regardless of ability to pay. Tickets are selling quickly.

