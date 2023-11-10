Houston’s New Faces of Pride Kick-off Celebration

Houston’s New Faces of Pride made their official debut at the newly-reopened Rich’s Houston. The evening featured performances by Blackberri, and attendees got a chance to meet the members of the new organization’s board and volunteers. Houston’s New Faces of Pride founder and president Bryan Cotton revealed the group’s pride theme for 2024, “Rainbow Revolution.” He also announced the organization’s inaugural beneficiary non-profits, Tony’s Place and Grace Place—both of which focus on providing vital services to Houston’s LGBTQ youth.