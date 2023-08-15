From a simple faucet installation to a complete sewer line replacement, Metro Plumbing has you covered. Licensed, insured, veteran-owned and LGBTQ-friendly, Metro Plumbing’s reviews range from fast and friendly to super professional and highly recommended. In fact, it’s hard to find a bad review for the duo of Edmund “Rocky” Hollub and Victor Lopez.

The 42-year-old Hollub is a Houston native who spent 14 years in the Army. The first seven years was active duty, including being deployed to Iraq for a year. The rest of the time Hollub used his benefits to finish his bachelor’s from University of Phoenix, and a master plumbing license.

“My dad was a plumber and he asked me to just get my plumbing licenses because I would always be able to find work,” he recalls. “Plumbing is how I met Victor. I was already a seasoned ‘salty’ kinda guy and I worked mostly by myself. I think they put him with me to get him to quit or something. Instead, I found someone special. Eager to learn and took criticism far better than most. It led to the best friendship I ever could have asked for. His honesty, and how hard he works; I couldn’t ask for better. I moved away for a while and when I came back, we talked about opening our own business; and here we are.”

Lopez’s story was a little different.

“Fresh out of high school, I started working in the refinery as a scaffold builder,” he says. “As the years went by jumping from plant to plant, I noticed that this wasn’t something I was passionate about, I saw a plumbing company that kept coming to the refinery where I was working. That night I told myself, I need a job that will be around no matter what. So next day I put in my two weeks’ notice, called the plumbing company, and got hired. I was assigned to work with Rocky my first day. As the days went by, we became best friends, he taught me a lot of plumbing.”

“He has helped me to become a better person by always pushing back in ways to help me be better,” says Hollub. “With that thought process always pushing me and the support of lifting me up when it was time, I learned to be friendly with everyone. It is so easy to be nice. Why not? I want to feel good about my interactions with people. It’s kind of a mindset where my goal is to remember every time to try to get to know the person. Even if it’s a little bit. Total bonus to earn a real friend here and there.” That pretty much sums up their relationship with the LGBTQ community, and all of their clients.

Metro Plumbing also offers 24-hour emergency service, water line repairs, and gas line repairs. And gas is something Houstonians should think about during hurricane season, because when the power goes out, the gas for generators stays on.

“Key plumbing upgrades to better prepare for hurricanes would be having a whole house gas generator which we make the process easy to install for our customers,” says Lopez.

Hollub also has a few tips for this time of year.

“I would say two things,” adds Hollub. “First, there are a lot of ways to do whole house generators powered by natural gas to meet most budgets. From permits to install to green tag can be done in as little as 48 hours.”

And, although most Houstonians are thinking about hurricane season, it’s not too early to think about winter. After winter storm Uri in 2021 that saw almost unheard-of freezing temps and ice that left many Houstonians in the dark, it may be time to think about winter precautions for your home.

“First, and this is the best time to do it, and it’s inexpensive,” says Hollub, “buy a Freeze Miser for each hose faucet outside for next winter.” A Freeze Miser works by dripping when the temperature drops below freezing, so it automatically drips and prevents pipes from freezing.

“No plumber needed for install,” Hollub points out. That’s a little free tip, just another example of the kind of friendly service and quality performance you’ll get from Metro Plumbing.

Best of all, Metro Plumbing offers a 10% discount to anyone mentioning OutSmart magazine, as well as to seniors, veterans, first responders, and educators.

metroplumbing.us

346.955.4939

instagram.com/_metroplumbing_/