OutSmart’s March Issue Happy Hour at Pearl Bar

The Women in Power Issue Happy-hour reception organized by OutSmart was a fantastic celebration of powerful women in the LGBTQ+ community, timed to coincide with Women’s History Month in March. Held at Pearl Bar Houston, the event was a chance to recognize the achievements and contributions of women who have made a difference in the lives of others.

Guests enjoyed a plentiful array of delicious light bites provided by local eatery Urban Eats, and the music provided by DJ MNAE kept everyone dancing throughout the evening.

Check out our March 2023 Women’s in Power issue

