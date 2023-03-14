AIDS Foundation Houston Hosts Walk To End HIV

31 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

For 34 years, AIDS Foundation Houston, Inc. has organized the annual Walk to End HIV in Sam Houston Park, and this year was no exception. Hundreds of Houstonians turned out to raise awareness and funds for the fight against the HIV epidemic in the Greater Houston area. The event raised funds for several local nonprofits, including The Truth Project, Inc., Lazarus House, Avenue 360, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, and Fundación Latinoamericana de Acción Social (FLAS). This year’s goal was to raise $300,000 to support these organizations’ efforts to combat the HIV epidemic. The event included an after-party with local bites and beverages, fun prizes, music, and outdoor activities.