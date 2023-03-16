Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 16 – 19, 2023

Thursday, March 16

Cowboy Bob ActOUT

The gun-slinging story of Texas bank robber Peggy Jo Tallas becomes a musical, co-authored by Galveston’s own Molly Beach Murphy. With an all-female creative team and a score of country, folk, and riot grrrl punk, Cowboy Bob is showing through March 26 at the Alley Theatre. 7:30 p.m.

Check out our Alley Theatre Cowboy Bob article, here.

Sweeney Todd

The Demon Barber of Fleet Street comes to Conroe. Visit the Owen Theatre for the classic slasher musical that will transport you back in time to London. Grab a meat pie before the show to fully embrace the spirit of this sly Sondheim masterpiece. Showing through March 26. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Summer and Smoke Out at the Ballet

Houston Ballet unveils its world premiere of a new one-act ballet inspired by gay playwright Tennessee Williams’ drama Summer and Smoke. Also on the evening’s program, dancers evoke the magnitude of emotion in Bach’s music with George Balanchine’s “Concerto Barocco” with sleek, stripped down costumes, as well as one of Stanton Welch’s hallmark ballets, Clear. Through March 19. Join OutSmart and Houston Ballet for special receptions before the March 17 show and during intermission. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m.

Check out our Houston Ballet Summer and Smoke article, here.



RuPaul’s Drag Race at BUDDY’S

Have you been keeping up with Drag Race? No matter your answer, join the crowd at BUDDY’S and host Jacklyn Dior for a watch party at 7:30 p.m.

St. Patrick’s at Pearl

Pearl Bar Houston presents a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Get decked out in green and enjoy music provided by DJ Raqqcity. No cover.

DJ Stephen Jusko at ReBar

Celebrate St. Patrick’s with DJ Stephen Jusko, in his usual Friday-night slot at ReBar Houston. Dance along to the Top 40, dance tracks, and his personal favorites. 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Saturday, March 18

2023 Lone Star Classic

Get ready for the 2023 Houston Lone Star Classic Gay Softball Tournament. Bats will be swinging through Sunday, March 19. The tournament is hosted by the Montrose Softball League Association.

Rise: Featuring Winter Street Studio Artists

Visit HTX ART in the HEART to meet and support the Winter Street Studio Artists who have been displaced from their studios by the arson bombing at Winter Street Studios. There will be children’s art activities, vendors, live music, and more. 12–5 p.m.

Misery Closing Performance

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. presents Misery at the MATCH, following romance novelist Paul and his “biggest fan,” Annie, who forces him to rewrite a novel so that her favorite character, “Misery,” survives. The play is based on the novel by Stephen King. 8 p.m.

Underworld’s Monthly Bash at Numbers

Numbers hosts Underworld for goth, industrial, EBM, synthpop, and everything in between. Spend the night listening to tracks spun by DJs Mina, Angel Fatale, and vv James. Special midnight performances by Bailey Bunnie and Lady MaCallan Bertina. 18 and up. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Houston Rockets Pride Night

Root for the Rockets while celebrating Pride Night with our hometown team and the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are available on the Toyota Center website now, and include a drink and a commemorative Rockets shirt. 6 p.m.

Last Day of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Concerts and carnivals and cattle, oh my! Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is back with plenty for the whole family, from rides and games to performances from some of the biggest stars in music.

SAVE THE DATE

Thursday, March 23

Women in Power Happy Hour

Join OutSmart as we celebrate the release of our March “Women in Power” issue at Pearl Bar. Pick up copies of the magazine, meet the staff, and enjoy drinks and light bites by Urban Kitchen with music by DJ MNAE. There will be a drag performance by Ryder Moore-Syder and Ian Syder-Blake. 7–9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)