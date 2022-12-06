Photos

World AIDS Day 2022: AIDS Foundation Houston

December 2, 2022

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartDecember 6, 2022
On Friday, December 2, AIDS Foundation Houston marked World AIDS Day with a luncheon “Celebrating 40 years of Service to the Community.” The event, held at The Ballroom at Bayou Place and hosted by Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse, honored Michael Mizwa for his 17 years of dedicated service in various leadership roles at AFH. Musical entertainment was provided by countertenor John Holiday, one of the opera world’s rising stars.

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
