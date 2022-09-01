Progress for Houston’s LGBTQ Mexican Community

Angelina DM Trailz, a Lady Gaga impersonator and classically trained violinist who performs at the new South Beach and JR’s, is used to getting second looks.

“I get misgendered every day. People will stare at me in the bathroom. Sometimes they go out and check the door to make sure that they are in the right bathroom,” Trailz says.

“At Miller Outdoor Theatre, I once had a policeman follow me into the restroom. But once I get my new [identification card], at least I’ll have proof to protect me.”

Trailz is referring to her government ID documents that she is having changed at Houston’s Mexican consulate—for a second time—to reflect her gender-neutral status. Unfortunately, when Trailz initially got her card changed last month, she was unable to change the gender marker on her Mexican birth certificate and passport to reflect her gender-neutral status. Since January 20, the Houston’s Mexican Consulate has helped more than 70 trans Mexican nationals change the gender markers on their documents from male to female, or vice versa. But the gender-neutral “X” marker isn’t widespread here, and the U.S. Department of State has only been issuing passports with X gender markers since March of this year.

The Mexican government issued its first X-gender birth certificate earlier this year to Fausto Martínez, a nonbinary Mexican native, and now they have notified Trailz that she can have the X gender marker placed on her documents.

“It’s a very simple process,” says Trailz, who was performing at the Mexican consulate when she met Ambassador Alicia Kerber-Palma and they discussed it. “She told me I don’t even need an appointment. I’m just waiting to get a few friends to go down there with me for support, and then I’ll get it done. They tell me I’ll be the first one in Houston to get the X gender marker.