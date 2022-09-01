Art Beyond the Canvas

Her earliest memories of painting include watching artist Bob Ross’ instructional videotapes with her grandfather at his home in Reynosa, Mexico. Once she started using the techniques she learned from Ross and her grandfather, she realized she could escape the three-dimensional plane through painting. “I started painting a lot while attending high school in Pharr, Texas. My family had moved to Texas from Mexico for a better life, and I struggled with feeling like I didn’t belong there. Later, I felt like I didn’t belong in Mexico, either.”

She felt split between two worlds—both geographic and emotional. “[I also had] to deal with hiding my sexuality and identity.” She turned to art as a form of escape. “It was while I was searching to escape that I found my true calling. There was nothing that made me feel as free [as art]. I knew I had to do art for the rest of my life.” Gonzalez, 34, originally from Monterrey, Mexico, earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the Art Institute of Houston and a master’s in painting from Houston Baptist University. Her public murals and collections can be seen at Starwood Hotels, Le Méridien, Saigon, Lot 8, Chloe Dao Boutique, Skyline Art Services, the Make a Wish Foundation office in the Stafford area, and at Houston’s Pearl Bar.