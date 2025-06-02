Meet the 2025 Grand Marshals: Nakita Bowman

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Gender Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming Grand Marshal

Nakita Bowman

41, She/He/They

“Being named a Grand Marshal is both an honor and a call to action. This recognition amplifies the work I’ve been doing behind the scenes for years—serving LGBTQ+ youth, advocating for the unhoused, and mentoring future therapists. As a Grand Marshal, I will have a greater platform to destigmatize mental health, normalize therapy in Queer and Black spaces, and bring visibility to the holistic needs of our community. It’s a reminder that healing is revolutionary, and that care work is activism.”

Known for:

Being a mental-health advocate, a healer, and a voice for those often left unheard. As a licensed therapist and founder of the Tackle Ur Dreams nonprofit, they serve the intersections of Black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) and LGBTQ identities—communities that have historically been underserved in both mental-health care and housing support. Their work focuses on creating access to mental-health resources, stable housing, mentorship and, most importantly, hope. They believe they are not just here to treat trauma—they are here to help transform lives.

Favorite cause:

Tackle Ur Dreams is the heart of their mission. Through this nonprofit, they provide mental-health awareness campaigns, emergency housing for the transient and unhoused, heating and cooling shelters during Houston’s most extreme weather, and a support pipeline for aspiring BIPOC and queer therapists working toward licensure. It’s about building community resilience from the ground up.

Defining moment:

The Supreme Court ruling in favor of marriage equality. They knew then that their love was not a sin, and had finally been respected.

Shero:

Gladys Alberta Bentley, who was an American blues singer, pianist, and famous drag king entertainer during the Harlem Renaissance.

Coping with current politics:

They stay grounded in purpose. When policy threatens to harm their community, they double down on their practice, their nonprofit, and their people. They create safe spaces for processing, organizing, and healing. They lean into rest when needed and remember that wellness is resistance. They don’t just survive, they build.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

Their vision is rooted in sustainability and equity. They want to see a world where LGBTQ individuals—especially trans people, people of color, and those living at the intersections—have access to consistent housing, comprehensive mental-health care, and leadership opportunities. They envision their community resourced, respected, and represented. They believe we are more than our trauma, We are educators, artists, healers, and visionaries.

A reception honoring this year’s marshals will be held at the Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam Street, on Sunday, June 15, from noon to 5:00 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring catered appetizers and a cash bar. Guests must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

WHAT: The 47th Annual Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 28. Festival is 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

INFO: pridehouston365.org