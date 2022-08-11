Queer Things to Do in Houston, August 11 to August 14

Thursday, August 11

Hangout & Chill

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., meet like-minded Black gay men at the Hangout & Chill meet-and-greet. Phil & Derek’s Restaurant & Bar provides a laid-back ambiance and live music along with delicious food and drinks. You provide a friendly smile. Get off the apps and meet some men face-to-face! Hosted by Teangelo.

Out Pro Houston

At 6 p.m. mix and mingle at Out Pro Houston, where LGBTQ professionals network and socialize in a relaxed atmosphere. Enjoy craft cocktails and rub elbows with Houston business people, executives, and other leaders. Bring your business cards! Presented by Out Professionals at Pearl bar.

SING! at Hamburger Mary’s Houston

The music starts at 7:30 p.m. at Hamburger Mary’s Houston’s SING!, hosted by Muffy Vanderbilt III with performances by Danielle Whitney and Guanders LaRue. Enjoy drink specials and light bites. Reservations recommended.

Girlz Like Girlz LGBTQ Nights

The fun starts at 10 p.m. every Thursday night when Girlz Like Girlz takes over Bar 8. DJPrincessOfTheTrill is spinning tunes and the bartenders are serving up tasty drinks all night. Catch up with friends or meet some new ones at this women-centric dance night.

Drag It On 7

Showtime is 11 p.m. for the Drag It On competition at ReBar Houston. See which of the contestants have made it to Week 7 in the competition showcasing all forms of drag artistry. At stake is $1,500 cash, a crown, and bragging rights. Hosted by Blackberri.

Friday, August 12

Night Market at Montrose Marketplace

At 6 p.m. the “only in Montrose” Montrose Marketplace opens with local artisans and makers selling their paintings, clothing, jewelry, and other handcrafted creations. Listen to live music while you shop, or grab the spotlight at the open mic. Enjoy the cooler evening weather while you play games or try the tasty street food on hand. Presented by Curb Coalition.

The Women’s Convention 2022

The George R. Brown Convention Center is transformed into Social Justice City when The Women’s Convention 2022 opens downtown for a three-day event. There’s a kickoff protest rally on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. followed by planning sessions, speakers, performances, a marketplace, and trainings. Topics include How to Run for Office, Building a Feminist Economy, #MeToo at School, and much, much more. Abortion rights are a central focus. The Women’s Convention is patterned after the historic 1977 National Women’s Conference that put Ann Richards in the national spotlight.

LGBTQ+ Veterans Happy Hour

It’s the second Friday of the month, so it’s time for the LGBTQ+ Veterans Happy Hour at Buddy’s Houston. Veterans from all the armed forces and their allies are welcomed. Have a drink and socialize with people who share your experience.

Saturday, August 13

Artist Reception: Ni Pan, Ni Circo

The opening reception for Julie Zarate’s solo show Ni Pan, Ni Circo is 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Zarate, a product of the Glassell School of Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, has made quite a name for herself locally as a gifted contemporary artist working in a variety of styles and genres. One powerful theme that runs through her work is the empowerment of women. Ni Pan, Ni Circo runs through August 31 at MECA at TBH Center, 333 S. Jensen Drive. Follow her on Instagram at @six06.

The Roomers Drag Show

Iris Seymour celebrates her birthday on Saturday at the Room Bar & Lounge. Performers include Porcelain Platinum, Preston Steamed, and Andy Seymour. Annalee Naylor acts as co-host, with DJ Kittie Burciaga in charge of the music; you’re in charge of having fun. This is a 21+ show.

Sunday, August 14

Queer Parent Circle

At 2 p.m. meet with other LGBTQ parents to discuss the joys and challenges of parenthood as a queer mom or dad. Share information and support at this parents-only meeting (kids are welcome at the Queer Parent Circle on the fourth Sundays of every month). Held at the Heart of Houston Birth & Wellness Center.

Sunday Funday Karaoke

Step out of the audience and onto the stage at JR’s Sunday Funday Karaoke. Miss Kofi hosts the singers from 6 to 10 p.m., when Muffy Vanderbilt III takes over until closing. There’s a Super Sunday Drag Show at 11, with drink specials all night long and Happy Hour prices until 10. No cover charge.