Travis Torrence

41, He/Him

“This is the honor of a lifetime! I have a ton of respect and admiration for so many of the past grand marshals like John Nechman, Mitchell Katine, Fran Watson, Gary Wood, Bryan Hlavinka, and Tammi Wallace. I am truly humbled to be a part of their legacy of steadfast and unwavering service to our community. In addition, to be elected by the people of Houston makes it even more meaningful. I am the grandson of sharecroppers from Mississippi, and the great-great grandson of slaves who worked on plantations along the Mississippi River in Louisiana. I’m a testament to what is possible with sheer hope, determination, ambition, and hard work. I remember a time when I imagined never being able to ever tell anyone I was gay—a time of managing pronouns and lying about my weekend activities so people wouldn’t know my sexual orientation. Now, I’m happier than ever and proud of who I am every day—not just during Pride Month.”

Known for: His work as a lawyer, philanthropist, and community organizer who has dedicated his life to promoting justice, equity, and inclusion for the LGBTQ community in all its diversity. He’s also on the board of directors for both the Alley Theatre and the Texas Access to Justice Foundation, and is recognized for wearing bold plaid or striped suits.

Favorite cause:The Victory Fund

Dream to change the world: Ending prejudice and hate, and enhancing inclusion, equity, and belonging.

Ultimate life goal: In the words of Maya Angelou, to be “a rainbow in somebody else’s cloud.”

Favorite hashtag: #travistrill (trill being the Southern urban term for “true and real”)

For more information on Pride Houston 365’s June celebration, go here.

This article appears in the June 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.