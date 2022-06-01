Danielle Houston

Known for: Advocating with and for communities impacted by the HIV epidemic. Houston has a psychology degree from Boston University and a public-health degree from the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. She joined Gilead Sciences in 2017 to become a community liaison. As a treatment advocate and public health specialist with expertise in epidemiology, it is her responsibility to advance health literacy by educating both her peers and the local community.

Favorite cause: Women’s reproductive rights

Dream to change the world: Racial, gender, sexual, and health equity

Ultimate life mission: To travel the world having adventures while enjoying good people, good food, and sharing joy.

Favorite hashtag: #BGM (Black Girl Magic) and #FOE (Family Over Everything)

This article appears in the June 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.