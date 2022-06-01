Meet the Marshals 2022

Danielle Houston

Pride Houston 365's Ally Grand Marshal

Photo of Marene Gustin Marene GustinJune 1, 2022
Danielle Houston (photo by Frank Hernandez)

Known for: Advocating with and for communities impacted by the HIV epidemic. Houston has a psychology degree from Boston University and a public-health degree from the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. She joined Gilead Sciences in 2017 to become a community liaison. As a treatment advocate and public health specialist with expertise in epidemiology, it is her responsibility to advance health literacy by educating both her peers and the local community.
Favorite cause: Women’s reproductive rights
Dream to change the world: Racial, gender, sexual, and health equity
Ultimate life mission: To travel the world having adventures while enjoying good people, good food, and sharing joy.
Favorite hashtag: #BGM (Black Girl Magic) and #FOE (Family Over Everything)

For more information on Pride Houston 365’s June 25 celebration, go here.

This article appears in the June 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.

