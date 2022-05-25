Two Local LGBTQ Candidates Win Their Runoff Elections

Two local LGBTQ candidates won their runoff elections on May 24.

Democrats Jolanda Jones and Steve Duble both scored over 50 percent in their primary races and are joining the nine out Houston-based candidates who will be on the ballot this November.

Jones became the first Black lesbian woman elected to the Texas State Legislature when she won a special election against Danielle Keys Bess to finish the term of retired State Rep. Garnet Coleman in early May. She defeated Bess again with 53 percent of the vote on May 24, putting her one step closer to being reelected for the District 147 seat. Jones’ Republican opponent in the November general election is Damien Jones.

“Thank you, the constituents of HD 147, for your support!” Jones posted on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to represent you and have the opportunity to serve you and fight to get the equity that you deserve. Respectfully, Jolanda.”

Duble, a gay man running for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 2, defeated his primary opponent Sonia Lopez with 53 percent of the vote. He has no Republican opponent, so he will become a justice of the peace in November.

“The final vote counts are in, and we won!” Duble said. “There’s no Republican running for this seat in November, so this is it. We will get to implement our eviction-diversion platform in 2023. More to come in the coming weeks!”

Harris County Commissioner Precinct 4 candidate Ben Chou, another LGBTQ contender who appeared on the May 24 ballot, lost his race against Lesley Briones by 7 percent of the vote, or around 1,175 votes.

The 11 LGBTQ Texas candidates who will appear on the ballot this November are: