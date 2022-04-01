Houston’s Rock Star Realtor

The sunglasses and black leather jacket don’t make Paul Gomberg a rock star Realtor—his real estate results do. Gomberg has been a licensed Texas and California real estate agent since 1981. And, with both his parents and grandparents working in real estate, the business in his blood.

Besides being a rock star realtor with extensive experience, his hilarious YouTube and Facebook videos help drive traffic to him and his team at Coldwell Banker United.

“Social media projects my funny side of doing things,” says the cancer survivor and married father of three. “It’s less stressful and drama free. Social media has been good for me. Surviving cancer makes the usual life annoyances a lot more funny to me.”

Gomberg is also actually is in a rock band and loves classic rock music and classic cars. This explains the rock star treatment he provides to his clients. While viewing properties, he’ll cruise them around town in a limo, replate with signage.

But even pulling up to a huge four-bedroom home in the Champions-area in a limo, his famous charm, and a hilarious and honest YouTube video, there was one home he just couldn’t sell.

Dubbed the “filthiest house in Houston,” the home had been vacated by the out-of-town owners and left to their pets. For a three-month period, 12 dogs, six cats, and a potbelly pig lived in the home alone.

“It smelled a lot worse than it looked,” Gomberg recalls. Basically, it was a giant, uncleaned kennel with animal waste, trash, and unkept grounds. Despite the as-is condition, Gomberg received several offers on the property, but none that reached the sellers’ price of almost $300,000.

But his clients are loyal to him, and his favorite part of work is making their real estate dreams come true.

“These days, apparently if an agent doesn’t have an answer for you either way, they choose to hide out by ignoring your calls, your texts, and even emails,” he says. “They simply ghost you until they know something. Why waste your time with one of these types who is probably learning how to do real estate on your transaction, at your expense. Today’s low inventory on homes makes it really tough for buyers to compete to win a multiple offer situation. The market dictates that you hire an agent that knows what the fuck is going on with every angle of your acquisition. Of course, I have a few rockstar maneuvers and strategies that can put you the buyer in the position to actually buy the home that you want to make your dream home.”

Gomberg handles both residential and commercial properties, representing both buyers and sellers.

“I approach what I do with the attitude of realistic optimism that we will get your deal done whether you’re buying or selling,” Gomberg says. “I work my ass off to prove my worth to my clientele through a masterful work ethic and my absolute passion for my chosen craft. My job is to reward you with great service and the satisfaction that you crave and deserve. Let’s face it, service is lacking in many industries these days. In fact, it is very frustrating, and it generally sucks. I will get your transaction closed with all of the i’s dotted and the t’s crossed so you can rest easy that you won’t get sued in a court of law down the road. It’s service with a smile, and in the end, you are thankful that you had me as your go to realtor.”

When not hard at work for you, Gomberg enjoys family time, including his two teacup poodles, eating Tex-Mex, and doing Pilates six times a week. And, of course, rock and roll.

For more info on Paul Gomberg at Coldwell Banker United, visit getnewkeys.com or contact Gomberg directly at 713-446-8810 and [email protected].