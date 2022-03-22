Numbers Nightclub Named ‘LGBTQ Venue of the Year’ Semi-Finalist

46 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

A Montrose staple is in the running for the title of the nation’s favorite queer hangout.

Numbers nightclub, located in the heart of Houston’s gayborhood, last month was named an LGBTQ Venue of the Year semifinalist by Bar & Restaurant Expo, a leading event for hospitality professionals. Their 2022 Industry Excellence Awards are voted on by an anonymous group of industry experts, and winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 23.

“These awards honor leaders for their talent, in addition to their integrity and commitment to equality, sustainability, community, and culture across the industry,” the Bar & Restaurant Expo said in a statement.

Numbers’ competitors for LGBTQ Venue of the Year are Bachelor Forum in Rochester, New York; and Downtown Olly’s in Indianapolis, Indiana. According to the Bar & Restaurant Expo, the winner of the title will be a bar or restaurant that “consistently delivers exceptional hospitality, creativity and service, while championing the LGBTQ community. The LGBTQ Venue of the year fully epitomizes what it means to be an LGBTQ venue, and has a demonstrated history of supporting the queer community.”

Now in its 43rd year of operation, Numbers is an eclectic and universally adored alternative live-music and dance venue. The nightclub has made a major impact on the lives of its LGBTQ patrons, and recently inspired the creation of Friday I’m In Love, a documentary film that celebrates the establishment’s queer past.

