UH LGBTQ Resource Center Names Two Interim Co-Directors

The University of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center has named two interim co-directors following the retirement of founding director Lorraine Shroeder.

LGBTQ advocates Jamie Gonzalez and Michael Crook stepped into their interim co-director roles on January 1 and will oversee the Center’s operations until the director role is filled permanently, according to a UH press release.

The LGBTQ Resource Center’s previous director, Lorraine Schroeder, retired in December after 17 years of dedicated service to the UH campus community, and 11 years with the LGBTQ Resource Center. Keith T. Kowalka, assistant vice president for student affairs, said Gonzales and Crook will be excellent leaders during the search for a permanent director.

“I’m grateful to have two high-caliber professionals with a background working with the LGBTQ Resource Center during their time at UH. They also have a very student-centered approach in supporting our LGBTQIA+ community,” Kowalka said. “They will do an amazing job as co-interim directors.”

Gonzales currently serves as a career counselor for UH’s Career Services. Prior to this role, she served as the diversity-education coordinator for the LGBTQ Resource Center and helped create, implement, and improve some of the Center’s educational workshops, trainings, and large-scale programs. Gonzales also managed leadership development programs for students, oversaw the Center’s marketing and programming budget, and coordinated fundraising efforts.

Crook currently serves as assistant director for the UH Center for Diversity and Inclusion, where he handles assessment, data analysis, and reporting duties while also creating, implementing, and assessing high-level programming for underrepresented populations. Crook has experience in budget planning and supervising staff and students, and his current position has already given him the chance to work closely with the LGBTQ Resource Center.

For more information on the UH LGBTQ Resource Center, visit uh.edu/lgbtq.