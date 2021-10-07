Texas Lawmakers’ Transgender Sports Bill Advanced by House

For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741 from anywhere in the country to text with a trained crisis counselor. Read our mental health resource guide for more information.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2021/10/06/texas-transgender-sports-bill-legislature.