21 LGBTQ Organizations Receive TPIF Grants











Texas Pride Impact Funds (TPIF) has awarded grants to 21 Texas LGBTQ groups to continue their work.

The organization, which launched in 2015 to support nonprofit groups that serve and enrich the lives of LGBTQ Texans, announced its latest grant recipients on October 13.

“The 2021 Community Grants Program continues its mission of recognizing organizations and projects that address the current and direct needs of the LGBTQ+ communities of Texas, while also seeking to correct the systemic injustices that unfairly burden people living within these identities and their intersections,” TPIF said in a statement.

The group prioritized grants to “focus communities and populations,” which include LGBTQ people living in underserved areas, people of transgender experience, people of color, seniors, youth, people with disabilities, and displaced people.

TPIF said highlights of the 2021 grant recipients include four awards to organizations and projects focused on people who are transgender; three awards for capacity-building community centers in Corpus Christi, El Paso, and San Antonio; awards for two youth programs in San Antonio and in Dallas-Fort Worth; awards for seven organizations in West Texas; and awards for five urban grassroots organizations in Austin and Houston that provide services to LGBTQ communities of color and people who are transgender.

“TPIF embraced a comprehensive community-based, strategic planning initiative this year that established our Focus Communities and Populations for grantmaking,” said TPIF’s Ahmad Goree. “While we will continue to fund a full range of organizations, projects, and leaders, we will prioritize funding within our general and special grant cycles for our Focus Communities and Populations to drive support and build capacity in communities that have been historically disadvantaged.”

TPIF’s 2021 grant recipients:

$6,000 to 21 recipients of Texas Pride Impact Funds’ 2021 Community Grants Program Allgo (Austin)

$4,000 to Alliance of Border Collaboratives (El Paso)

$6,000 to Borderland Rainbow Center (El Paso)

$6,000 to Coastal Bend PRIDE Center (Corpus Christi)

$6,000 to Eagle Pass SAFE (Eagle Pass)

$6,000 to East Lubbock Art House (Lubbock)

$10,000 to Elevate North Texas (Dallas/Fort Worth)

$4,000 to GENTex (Rio Grande Valley)

$6,000 to Panhandle AIDS Support Organization (Amarillo)

$7,000 to PFLAG El Paso (El Paso)

$6,000 to Poderosos (Harlingen)

$6,000 to Pride Center San Antonio (San Antonio)

$7,000 to South Texas Equality Project (Rio Grande Valley)

$6,000 to Texas Tech University’s Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement (Lubbock)

$4,000 to The Normal Anomaly Initiative (Houston)

$4,000 to The Houston Intersex Society (Houston)

$4,000 to The Power of 3: Unity Community Equality (Lubbock)

$6,000 to Thrive Youth Center (San Antonio)

$4,000 to Trans Legal Aid Clinic Houston (Houston)

$6,000 to Transgender Education Network of Texas (Austin)

$6,000 to the Valley AIDS Council (Harlingen)

For more information, visit txpif.org.