Lil Nas X Voices Support for LGBTQ Houston Nonprofits









Lil Nas X is raising funds for two local LGBTQ organizations in advance of the “birth” of his debut album.

Sporting a controversial pregnancy belly to announce on social media that he is “expecting” Montero on September 17, the openly gay rapper on Tuesday launched a “baby registry” that encourages fans to donate directly to over a dozen human-rights nonprofits—including Houston’s The Normal Anomaly Initiative and the Organización Latina de Trans en Texas (OLTT).

“Me and my team have set up a ‘baby registry’ for many charities if you guys would like to donate,” he tweeted on September 7.

Lil Nas X’s registry features the titles of his album’s 15 songs, each paired with one or two organizations to support.

His song “One of Me ft. Elton John” was paired with OLTT, an organization that provides resources and support to transgender people in Houston and beyond. “Life After Salem” highlights The Normal Anomaly Initiative, a local nonprofit that helps Black LGBTQ people “overcome barriers, end stigma and problematic narratives to actualize a new normal.”

“We are so excited and truly humbled,” Normal Anomaly leaders wrote on Facebook. “What are y’all getting on the Montero baby registry?”

While Lil Nas X received much support for his registry, some fans thought his fake pregnancy photos fell flat and the timing was poor, since he posted the images soon after the Texas law banning almost all abortions took effect, reports NBC News. Others thought the photos ignored the lived experiences of trans men, who can face medical discrimination and harrassment when they are pregnant.

Lil Nas X has not commented on his detractors as he continues to promote the organizations listed in his baby registry.

For more information on each organization or to donate, visit welcometomontero.com/babyregistry.