An Interview with Miss Lone Star Houston 2021









What is your new title, and what do you plan to accomplish during your reign?

I am Miss Lone Star Houston 2021. My plan is to aggressively raise funds and awareness for Pet Patrol and [the Montrose Center’s] Seniors Preparing for Rainbow Years (SPRY) program.

Tell me a little about the pageant. What is your favorite part about it?

The Mr. and Miss Lone Star Houston pageant helps raise funds for Pet Patrol and SPRY. It consists of five categories: presentation, western-style presentation, onstage question-and-answer, formal wear, and talent. I really enjoyed the western-style presentation because it allowed for freedom of creative expression beyond traditional western style, allowing me to incorporate a contemporary western flair.

What is the most challenging part?

Anytime there’s a microphone in my hands can be challenging, but the more I get those opportunities for public speaking, the easier it becomes.

How did you prepare for the pageant?

I rediscovered my passion for sewing during COVID-19, and decided to create all of my four looks for the event. I had fantastic mentorship from a legend, friend, and drag angel—Darrell Cantu, also known as Lauren Taylor. My backstage dresser Raul Pardo [also] kept me calm and collected as we prepared for each category.

What is the history of the pageant?

Miss Lone Star Houston was founded as a fundraiser by Jody Travis while he was Mr. Texas Gay Rodeo Association 2012. Five years later, the fundraiser became part of E.R.S.I.C.S.S. (The Empire of the Royal Sovereign and Imperial Court of the Single Star).

How did you get involved in the pageant, and why was it important to you?

My friend (and the promoter of the First Lady of Montrose pageant) Jason Smith, also known as Amanda Anne Houston, suggested this would be an excellent opportunity to further my passion for fundraising and giving back to the community. After looking at the great work that E.R.S.I.C.S.S. does, I knew I had to be part of it.

How long have you been a part of the Houston community?

I was born in Houston at Jefferson Davis Hospital, which is no longer standing. I lived with my family in Pasadena and graduated from Sam Rayburn High School. Along the way, I spent many summers and vacations with my grandparents in Matamoros, Mexico. I currently live in Spring.

What do you like to do for fun?

Play softball! I’ve been a member of the Montrose Softball League Association since 2008, and I absolutely love it. I also love sewing, rhinestoning, and running (to support my love for ice cream).

What advice would you give to aspiring contestants?

Number one is to have fun and enjoy the event and the people in attendance. You can participate in a pageant and actually enjoy it if you have taken the time to prepare and you have the right team in your corner.

What other titles are you aspiring to?

Miss Gay Pride Houston.

When you’re not reigning, what’s your day job?

I’m in the hospitality industry, and have been since 2003. I currently travel to hotel assignments to help catering, sales, and events departments when they’re short-staffed.

How will you carry on the legacy of Miss Lone Star Houston 2021?

I will carry on the legacy with the utmost respect, professionalism, and community involvement to help inspire others to get involved and become part of the legacy.

Keep up with Jessica Fox on Facebook at tinyurl.com/zxf5hay7.

This article appears in the July 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.