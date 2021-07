Miss Nevada USA will be the First Transgender Woman to Compete for Miss USA Crown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the first time in the pageant’s history, the title of Miss Nevada USA has been won by a transgender woman.

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday, June 27, at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

She beat 21 other candidates to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant that will be held on Nov. 29.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Enriquez first took part in pageants in 2016 when she was working as a model.