Pride Houston Announces 2021 Grand Marshal Nominees









Pride Houston made several announcements about its 2021 celebration on Friday, February 5.

The organization, which puts together Space City’s annual LGBTQ festival and parade, revealed three possible themes for the 2021 celebration and 12 grand marshal nominees during a Facebook Live event led by Executive Director Lo Roberts.

Voting for the finalists is now underway, and winners will be announced during a kickoff event in May.

“In order to be a Pride Houston Grand Marshal, an individual must be nominated by the community, have at least three years of experience to the community, and [have] a notable body of work that has brought about change and improvement for the betterment of the Houston LGBTQIA+ community,” Roberts said. “It is an honor to even be nominated.”

The Pride Houston 2021 grand marshal nominees are: (Female Identifying) Ali Lozano, Isabel Longoria, Melanie Toarmina Pang, Kymberlie McGuire; (Male Identifying) C. Patrick McIlvain, Jovon Tyler, Jacques Bourgeois; (Gender Non-binary/Non-conforming) Kevin Nguyen, Michael Stewart, Chip Ware; (Ally) Abbie Kamin and Chris Hollins.

This year’s proposed themes are: #GameOver, which signifies that “the time is up” for anti-LGBTQ intolerance; Pride Unbound, a manifestation of the hope for progress; and Diversecity: Together We Rise, a celebration of the city’s diversity and a reminder of the theme for Pride Houston’s 2020 celebration, which was scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions. To learn more about the nominees, a list of bios is available on Pride Houston’s website.

While no specific plans have been set for this year’s celebration, Roberts is hopeful that Pride Houston and the city’s LGBTQ community will see each other soon.

“Diversecity: Together We Rise is a tribute to the past 2020 celebration we didn’t have, due to the COVID pandemic,” Roberts said, “and to the future blockbuster celebration we will have in 2021 when we meet again.”

OutSmart will continue to update its website with the latest Pride Houston news. You can also keep up with Pride Houston online at pridehouston.org.