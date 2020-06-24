‘Pose’ Stars Discuss Anti-Trans Violence with ABC13









This Thursday, KTRK-TV (ABC13 News) will present a town-hall discussion on the wave of fatal violence against transgender women of color. Members of the panel include local LGBTQ activists and stars from the television series Pose.

“Say Her Name,” which streams online at 7 p.m., will feature Elia Chino (founder and executive director of the LGBTQ Houston resource organization Fundación Latinoamericana De Acción Social), Rev. Troy Treash (senior pastor of Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church in Houston), and actresses Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, and Hailie Sahar.

ABC13’s Eyewitness News anchor Chauncy Glover will explore the alarming statistics of anti-trans murders in the U.S., how Black trans women are disproportionately affected, and the ways that community activists and law enforcement are working to stop this violence.

Texas led the nation in murders of trans women of color in 2019, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The LGBTQ organization also reports that at least 15 trans and gender nonconforming people nationwide have been killed this year.

Watch the Thursday “Say Her Name” town-hall on ABC13’s website, Facebook, YouTube, and app. For more information about the event or to submit viewer questions, go here.

