Eureka Heights’ Pride Brew Will Again Benefit LGBTQ Community









Although Houston’s Pride festival and parade has been postponed until the fall, folks can still celebrate the LGBTQ community in June with a pint of Eureka Heights’ Lavender Bunny beer.

Throughout June, the local brewery will again release its Pride-themed lavender-colored beer for limited purchase—this year in a special LGBTQ-inspired container—at the Eureka Heights taproom’s drive-thru located at 941 W. 18th Street. For every four-pack sold, two dollars will go to the Montrose Center, Houston’s LGBTQ resource organization.

“We wanted to create a special beer to help support our local LGBTQ community,” says Rob Eichenlaubb, co-founder of the brewery. “Lavender is a color historically linked to the LGBTQ community, and we thought this would be an awesome way to celebrate our diversity.”

Lavender Bunny is a spin-off of their award-winning Buckle Bunny cream ale, infused with a hint of lavender and butterfly pea flowers to give the beer its signature medium-purple hue.

Eureka Heights debuted Lavender Bunny for Pride 2019, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, an event that sparked the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement. The brew was only released on draft in the Eureka Heights tap room and in select bars around Houston. A portion of the 2019 proceeds went to Pride Houston, the organization that runs the city’s annual LGBTQ celebration.

“Lavender Bunny was a huge success last year. It pretty much sold out everywhere and caused lines out the door of our taproom on the day of its release,” Eichenlaub recalls. “This year, we are canning the beer and giving the label a super-awesome new look.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, large Pride celebrations cannot take place this summer. But folks can still support the LGBTQ community with a purchase of Eureka Heights’ Lavender Bunny brew.

Enjoying a frosty beverage during June’s sweltering heat while supporting a local business that gives back to the community—nothing tastes better than that.

For more information about Eureka Heights Brew Co., visit eurekaheights.com.