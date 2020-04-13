Front Page NewsLocal NewsNews

Influence Positive Change, Take the 14th Annual CMI LGBTQ Survey

Data helps organizations better understand the community.

OutSmart Staff April 13, 2020
The 14th annual Community Marketing & Insights (CMI) LGBTQ Survey is now underway, and OutSmart encourages our readers to participate!

Taking the survey allows you to share your opinions and preferences from an LGBTQ perspective. Your feedback provides data to non-profits, universities, and organizations so that they can better understand and serve the queer community.

CLICK HERE TO START THE SURVEY

There is power in our Pride, and participating in this study helps open doors. Previous surveys have yielded over 45,000 respondents from over 150 countries. 

It should only take only about 14 minutes to complete the survey. When you’re finished, feel free to share this post on social media and forward the link to anyone who might be interested in taking part in the survey.

The CMI LGBTQ Survey will close May 31. The report will be published on the CMI website for free download on or before July 15. 

Thank you for your participation.

