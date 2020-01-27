Pride Houston Announces its 2020 Grand Marshal Nominees

Front Page NewsLocal NewsNews

The LGBTQ organization unveils this year’s theme, logo, and more during a party at Buddy’s.

Lourdes Zavaleta January 27, 2020
The 2020 Pride Grand Marshal nominees.

Pride Houston made several major announcements about its 2020 celebration on Sunday, January 21.

The organization, which puts together Space City’s LGBTQ festival and parade every June, revealed this year’s Pride theme, logo, and 11 Grand Marshal nominees during a party at Buddy’s Houston. 

Pride Houston’s 2020 logo

Pride 2020 is themed “Houston is Divercity.” Those words are listed on the organization’s colorful new logo, which features the City’s skyline. 

“This room is so diverse,” Pride Houston President Lo Roberts told the event’s nearly 200 attendees. “Not only do we represent every letter of the [LGBTQ] spectrum, all of us are from different backgrounds, and we represent so, so, so much more.” 

This year’s Pride Grand Marshal nominees also come from diverse backgrounds. 

The nominees are (female-identifying) Tommie Ross, Ann Waltman, Toni Mascione; (male-identifying) C. Patrick McIvain, Austin Dexter Williams, Ian Haddock; (non-binary) Kelsey Reynolds, Eric Edward Schell; (ally) Sara Brook, Lillie Schechter, and Kymberlie McGuire. 

To learn more about the nominees, a list of bios is available on Pride Houston’s website, where voting for Grand Marshals is now open. “Vote for who you feel best deserves the title of Grand Marshal 2020,” Roberts said. 

Houston’s 2020 Pride celebration takes place in front of City Hall on Saturday, June 27, with LGBTQ-themed events occurring all month long starting June 1. 

For more updates on Pride Houston, visit pridehouston.org/ or facebook.com/pridehouston

Watch Pride Houston announce this year’s grand marshal nominees below.

