Blog
OutSmart’s 2019 Holiday Party
A list of suggested donations for Montrose Grace Place.
OutSmart will be collecting donations for Montrose Grace Place, a drop-in shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth, during our annual holiday party on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Alley Theatre. Check out the list below of suggested items to donate.
• Backpacks
• Toiletries
• Natural Hair Products
• Baby Wipes
• Underwear (all sizes)
• Blankets
• Sleeping Bags
As always, monetary donations are warmly welcome. Donations can also be made online directly through Amazon with Montrose Grace Place’s wishlist. Happy Holidays from OutSmart!
Comments