OutSmart’s 2019 Holiday Party

A list of suggested donations for Montrose Grace Place.

OutSmart Staff OutSmart Staff November 22, 2019
OutSmart will be collecting donations for Montrose Grace Place, a drop-in shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth, during our annual holiday party on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Alley Theatre. Check out the list below of suggested items to donate. 

• Backpacks

• Toiletries

• Natural Hair Products

• Baby Wipes

• Underwear (all sizes)

• Blankets

• Sleeping Bags 

As always, monetary donations are warmly welcome. Donations can also be made online directly through Amazon with Montrose Grace Place’s wishlist. Happy Holidays from OutSmart!

