Transgender Woman Murdered in Houston









A transgender woman was found dead outside of a west Houston gas station last month, according to news reports.

Monica Roberts, founder and editor of the blog Transgriot, identified the victim as Tracy Single, 22.

Single is at least the 16th trans person murdered in the U.S. in 2019. The vast majority of victims, including Single, have been trans women of color. Three of the murders have occurred in Texas.

On July 30, ABC 13 and Fox 26 reported that the body of a woman was found around 3:30 a.m. At that time, authorities investigating the case said that her death did not appear to be natural.

The Houston Police Department’s LGBT Liaisons have now confirmed that the woman who was found dead was trans and was murdered. On August 11, trans activist Dee Dee Watters organized a town hall meeting that led to the identification of Single.

City Hall and the seven bridges over Houston’s Southwest Freeway were lit in the colors of the Trans Pride Flag in honor of Single on August 15, and will be lit in pink, blue, and white again tonight, August 16, thanks to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s LGBT Advisory board chair Harrison Homer-Guy.

Anyone with information about Single’s murder should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as additional information becomes available.