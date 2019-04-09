Want to Win $50? Take the 13th Annual LGBTQ Community Survey

Share with your friends Submit

OutSmart invites our readers to complete a new survey about your opinions and preferences, from an LGBTQ perspective.

There’s power in our Pride, and participating in this study helps open doors—and minds—around the world, and influences positive changes for our community. Previous surveys have yielded 45,000 respondents from 150 countries. You may have seen Community Marketing & Insights quoted in the New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, etc.

Click HERE to start the survey

It should take 12-15 minutes to complete. Everyone who completes the survey by May 15th, 2019 may enter into an optional drawing to win one of twenty US $50 cash prizes, or if you win, you can designate a charity to receive the $50. Additionally, we are donating $1,000 to the Trevor Project to support their work with LGBTQ youth.

Please forward this message to your LGBTQ friends around the world who may be interested in participating. And please share this post it to your social media accounts. Thanks very much for your participation.