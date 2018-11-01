Behind the Bar
Behind the Bar: November 2018
Lamar Allen, Guava Lamp
What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
A Starf&%ckr — Watermelon Pucker, Crown Royal and Red Bull.
Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?
Anywhere with a good margarita!
What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?
Let’s get rid of layered shots!
What are you best known for?
I make a killer cucumber martini.
What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?
Best: Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Worst: New Year’s Eve (can’t participate in the festivities).
If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?
Architect.