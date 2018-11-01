Behind the Bar

Behind the Bar: November 2018

Lamar Allen, Guava Lamp

OutSmart Staff By OutSmart Staff November 1, 2018
What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
A Starf&%ckr — Watermelon Pucker, Crown Royal and Red Bull.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?
Anywhere with a good margarita!

What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?
Let’s get rid of layered shots!

What are you best known for?
I make a killer cucumber martini.

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?
Best: Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Worst: New Year’s Eve (can’t participate in the festivities).

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?
Architect.

OutSmart Staff

