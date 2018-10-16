WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz Square Off in 2nd Debate

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso, are meeting for their second — and potentially last — debate Tuesday night in San Antonio.

The two will face off starting at 8 p.m. at the studio of KENS 5, the CBS affiliate in San Antonio. The hourlong event will be split between foreign policy and domestic policy, and it will be moderated by Sarah Forgany of KENS 5 and Jason Whitely of WFAA in Dallas. The candidates will stand at podiums.

The debate will be broadcast live in the 11 markets where the media group TEGNA has a presence: WFAA (Dallas), KHOU (Houston), KENS (San Antonio), KVUE (Austin), KCEN (Waco), KAGS (College Station), KYTX (Tyler), KIII (Corpus Christi), KBMT-KJAC (Beaumont), KXVA (Abilene) and KIDY (San Angelo). A livestream will be available here as well.

Cruz and O’Rourke, who first debated Sept. 21 in Dallas, could be sparring for the last time before Election Day when they take the stage in San Antonio. A debate that had been planned for Sept. 30 in Houston was postponed amid the battle over Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, and it has not yet been rescheduled.

After the debate, O’Rourke is heading to the Rio Grande Valley, where he is set to participate in a CNN town hall Thursday in McAllen. Cruz declined to appear back-to-back at the event but has since sought to turn it into another debate.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 22.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2018/10/16/ted-cruz-beto-orourke-watch-debate-texas-san-antonio/.