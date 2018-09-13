Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Sept. 13-16

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Sept. 13

• At 6 p.m., the Harris County Young Democrats host a fundraiser for November’s midterm elections at Bar Boheme in Montrose. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., visit Guava Lamp for Thurs-gayz. This week, the bar hosts Rising Stars of Houston, a drag show. More info here.

Friday, Sept. 14

• At 7:30 p.m., openly gay Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson discusses his new book, On the Other Side of Freedom, at the Ballroom at Bayou Place. Don’t miss OutSmart’s coverage of Mckesson’s visit to Houston last year. More info here.

• Also at 7:30 p.m., actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth visits the University of Houston’s Cullen Performance Hall. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., the Organización Latina de Trans en Texas celebrates the independence of several Latin American countries at Viviana’s Nite Club. Hosted by Miss Trans Latina OLTT 2018 Kassandra Fuentes, the party will honor Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. More info here.

• Also at 9 p.m., Lesbians of Color Nation Entertainment brings Shonnie Murrell to Guava Lamp. Murrel, a celebrity singer and percussionist, will perform at the bar’s 2nd Fridays, one of the best girl parties in Houston. More info here.

Saturday, Sept. 15

• At 9 a.m., five Houston-area universities participate in a Houston Youth Voters’ Conference at Rice University. Students from Rice, the University of Houston, UH-Downtown, Texas Southern University, and Lone Star College will hear from speakers, discuss policy, and meet with other like-minded youth. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., the Transgender Education Network of Texas and the ACLU of Texas host a Gender Advocacy Academy at the Montrose Center. The Gender Advocacy Academy seeks to connect trans, non-binary, and genderqueer Texans. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., the Plan To Win Tour for Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke stops at Knights of Columbus Hall. The event trains attendees on how to help O’Rourke defeat Senator Ted Cruz on Nov. 6. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., the Houston Transgender Unity Committee hosts its annual Unity Banquet at Doubletree Houston. The banquet raises money for scholarships, Houston Pride activities, awards, and more. More info here.

Sunday, Sept. 16

• At 1:30 p.m., Houston therapist Denise O’Doherty leads Understanding Transgender, a workshop and lecture for trans folks and their allies, at Unity Church. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., Downtown Fest Houston celebrates Mexico’s Independence Day at El Big Bad. More info here.

• At 5:30 p.m., the Lone Star Volleyball Association hosts week 2 of its Fall tournaments at its headquarters. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., gay actor and singer Cody Ray Strimple performs at a Pop-Up Cabaret hosted by Pitch Me This (PMT) Productions at Charlie’s Big Top Lounge. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about Strimple. More info here.

