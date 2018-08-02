Behind the Bar: August 2018

Share with your friends Submit

What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Surprisingly, the Raspberry Kamikaze is my favorite to make and drink. Recipe: Vodka, Triple Sec and Chambord.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

The Eagle, of course…

What are you best known for?

Kamikazes and Appletinis.

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

Pride Day is the best and worst.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$100, this year at Pride.

If you weren’t a bartender…what career would you choose?

I have always been a bartender.

Mary’s Alibi

2409 Grant St, Houston

Wednesdays, Fridays ­– Sundays

thealibi.com/marys

