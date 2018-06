0 Share with your friends Submit

OutSmart’s updated calendar of Pride-related events in June.

Compiled by Marene Gustin, John Wright and Lourdes Zavaleta

April showers bring May flowers, and June brings beautiful rainbows! That’s right, it’s time again for Pride Month, and that means tons of summer fun. Below is a list of Pride-related events in and around Houston. If you are aware of an event that’s not listed, email [email protected].

June 1

Latin Heat

Join Pride Houston for specialty cocktails and Latin beats by DJ Bagho.

10 p.m., Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, 11410 Hempstead Rd.

Facebook.com/events/839652562892974/



Lady & The Track

House of Blues Houston will host an LGBTQ night, featuring sounds by DJ Gloss and DJ Shante, each Friday through June 22.

8 p.m., House of Blues Houston, 1204 Carolina St.

houseofblues.com

June 2

Champagne & Yoga: Pride Party

Champagne & Yoga, a monthly Houston yoga series that benefits local charities, will host its first Pride party, with all ticket sales and donations going to Bunnies on The Bayou.

10 a.m., Wicklow Heights, 1027 West 19th St.

Facebook.com/events/951611571675553/

June 3

HATCH Youth Prom

The Montrose Center presents its annual LGBTQ youth dance, free for ages 13–20. Parents and HATCH alumni may purchase tickets.

6–11 p.m., Numbers Nightclub, 300 Westheimer Rd.

HatchYouth.org

LSVA Pride Kickoff

The Lone Star Volleyball Association will celebrate the end of its season and kick off Pride month at Guava Lamp, with its players in drag.

8 p.m., Guava Lamp, 570 Waugh Dr.

guavalamphouston.com

June 7

Pride SuperStar, Round 6

Pride SuperStar returns for a dazzling 12th year, featuring some of Houston’s best singers competing in a seven-week competition.

8 p.m., Rich’s Houston, 2401 San Jacinto

PrideHouston.org

June 8

Safe Night Out

Join Mayor Sylvester Turner’s LGBTQ Advisory Board for a remembrance of the 49 people murdered at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando in 2016.

5:30 p.m., Emancipation Park, 3018 Emancipation Ave.

Facebook.com/events/175352966445265/

Galveston Pride Cruise at Galveston Yacht Basin

Join the Gulf Area Yachting Society (GAYS) for a three-day cruise to celebrate Pride on the open seas.

715 N. Holiday Dr., Galveston

GulfAreaYachtingSociety.com

June 8–10

Pride Week Galveston

Pride Galveston kicks off the weekend with Friday’s Mr. and Miss Pride Galveston Pageant at 23rd Street Station. Saturday is the Beach Bash on East Beach with free snacks and vendors.

PrideGalveston.com

June 9

Story Hole

A special presentation of the LGBTQ storytelling showcase during Rec Room Arts’ annual Beer and Ice Cream Social.

7:30 p.m., 100 Jackson St. #130C

Artful.ly/store/events/14677



Bon Voyage, a Houston Pride Band Concert

Join the Houston Pride Band as it kicks off the summer with a tribute to heading out on a great journey. Musical selections highlight favorite vacation destinations, modes of travel, and adventures on land, sea, and in the stars. The concert will be conducted by tour guides Deborah Hirsch and Crawford Howell.

7 p.m., Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), 3400 Main St.

HoustonPrideBand.org

June 14

Grand Marshal Reception

Join Pride Houston for a free evening of good food and company as the organization honors its 2018 grand marshals. Everyone is invited to eat, drink, and “be Mary.”

6 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s, 2409 Grant St.

PrideHouston.org

Pride Superstar Competition Finale

Who will be this year’s SuperStar?

9 p.m., Rich’s Houston, 2401 San Jacinto

PrideHouston.org

June 15

The Pride Collection: INTROSPECTION

LGBTQ artist and philanthropist Jumper Maybach is set to unveil a timely and important new series of works celebrating Pride 2018. A portion of sales goes to Pride Houston.

6 p.m., Jumper Maybach Fine Art, 238 W. 19th St.

PrideHouston.org

Feel My Pride Too!

The T.R.U.T.H. Project hosts entertainer Sampson and nine other artists.

7 p.m., MATCH, 3400 Main St.

TruthProjectHTX.org

June 16

Salvation/Pride Pool Party

Bring your floaties and dress to impress at the annual pool party, this year at the Clé Houston club. Sponsored by Smirnoff Vodka, Smirnoff Ice, and the Harris County Health Department, with DJ Chris Zane spinning.

2 p.m., Clé Houston, 2301 Main St.

PrideHouston.org

Pride Month Volunteer Day

Join the Lambda Ladies at Montrose Grace Place to help organize Paula’s closet, which allows homeless LGBTQ youth to shop for clothing, toiletries, and snacks. 9:30 a.m., Montrose Grace Place, 2515 Waugh Dr.

Facebook.com/events/171559593562784

Pride Month Nondiscrimination Canvass

Talk to voters about the need for comprehensive nondiscrimination protections for all Houstonians!

11 a.m., University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work, 3511 Cullen Blvd.

TransformHouston.org

Pride Art Show

Check out the community art that celebrates Pride Month at Hardy & Nance Studios.

5 p.m., Hardy & Nance Studios, 902 Hardy St.

HardyAndNanceStudios.com

Pride in the Country

Boot-scootin’ Pride at the Esquire Ballroom.

10 p.m., Neon Boots, 11410 Hempstead Rd.

PrideHouston.org

June 19

Dine with Pride

Hit up any area Chipotle Mexican Grill cashier and let them know that you are “Dining with Pride,” and Chipotle will donate 50 percent of the price of your order to Pride Houston, Inc., to help keep admission to the Houston Pride Festival free!

Chipotle Mexican Grill

PrideHouston.org

June 20

Pride at Houston Food Bank

Volunteer at the city’s largest food bank for fun activities that do good.

6 p.m., Houston Food Bank, 536 Portwall St.

DignityHouston.org

Texas LGBT Law Section 20th Anniversary

The Texas LGBT Law Section will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a screening of Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, followed by a Q&A and cocktails with the San Antonio Four.

7 p.m., South Texas College of Law, 1303 San Jacinto

LgbtLawTX.com

Rock the Runway

Hot models and cool fashion. Plus a wild after-party presented by Fear the Queer.

7 p.m., Audi Central Houston, 2120 Southwest Fwy.

PrideHouston.org

June 21

Pride Month ActOut at the Alley

Take in a pre-curtain event and a performance of The Cake, a play about the controversy over antigay religious freedom.

6 p.m., The Alley Theatre, 615 Texas Ave.

AlleyTheatre.org

Unleashed

Leather and Otters and Bears at the Eagle. Ten dollars at the door; come celebrate.

9 p.m., Eagle Houston, 611 Hyde Park

PrideHouston.org

June 22

UndocuPride

Join Neta, FLAS, BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus, United We Dream, and other organizations and community members for an UndocuPride: Community Panel.

5 p.m., Baker Ripley Gulfton Southwest Campus, 6500 Rookin St. Room C127

Facebook.com/events/607205176325354/

Intercollegiate Pride Mixer

Kick off Pride weekend by representing your school at the fifth annual Intercollegiate Pride Mixer!

6 p.m., Guava Lamp, 570 Waugh Dr.

RainbowCoogs.com

Pride Shabbat Dinner

Keshet Houston hosts their annual LGBTQ event just prior to marching in the downtown parade.

6 p.m., Congregation Beth Yeshurun, 4525 Beechnut St.

KeshetHouston.org

Rainbow on the Green

Free Pride celebration downtown at Discovery Green park.

7 p.m., Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St.

DiscoveryGreen.com

Dash Pride Night

Our women’s soccer team celebrates Pride at the downtown soccer stadium.

7:30 p.m., Dynamo Stadium, 2200 Texas St.

PrideHouston.org

Eden

Head out to Pearl Bar to celebrate the fierce fems of LGBTQ Houston (men also welcome!) with a burlesque show, fun zone, and silent auction.

9 p.m., Pearl Bar, 4216 Washington Ave.

PrideHouston.org

The Legendary White Party

Krave Houston brings celebrities to the city to host its annual Pride party where all guests will be dressed in white.

10 p.m., location: TBA.

kravehouston.com

June 23

Houston Pride Festival

Free and open to all (tickets are only required for VIP seating), this party is where it’s at. More than 700,000 people normally attend this all-day event that culminates in the fantastic nighttime parade downtown.

Noon, Hermann Square, 901 Bagby St.

PrideHouston.org

Bae Watch 2: H-Town Pool Party for Pride

Too hot to stay at the festival all day? Get advance tickets to this pool party at Aloft’s downtown hotel (it sold out last year).

4 p.m., Aloft Houston Downtown, 820 Fannin

WeAreLoc.MyBigCommerce.com/bae-watch/

Houston Pride Parade

It’s the largest LGBTQ event in the Southwest!

8:30–11:30 p.m., downtown Houston

PrideHouston.org

Official After Party

Keep the party going and dance the night away at Rich’s for a $10 cover charge.

10 p.m., Rich’s Houston, 2401 San Jacinto

PrideHouston.org

Pandemonium

Dance the night away at Krave Houston’s Pride after party.

10 p.m., Privilege Houston, 6015 Hillcroft St.

kravehouston.com

June 24

Brunch & Beatz

Sober up (or not) at the Montrose Center with brunch and tunes. There will be dancing—and more cocktails! Sponsored by Lesbians of Color.

Noon, The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St.

PrideHouston.org

Tea Dance

The official closing party for Pride Houston. Be prepared for amazing music, good drinks, great service, and dancing all night on two levels at Rich’s.

Start time is 5 p.m.

Rich’s Houston, 2401 San Jacinto

PrideHouston.org

Operation PRIDE

Wear camouflage at Krave Houston’s military themed Pride after party.

5 p.m., Uptown Lounge, 5706 Richmond St.

kravehouston.com

June 26

Harris County Democratic Party Town Talk

Join the Harris County Democratic Party for a Town Talk on “Being a Transgender & Nonbinary Ally,” featuring Equality Texas’ Lou Weaver.

6 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s, 2409 Grant #A

https://events.mobilizeamerica.io/hcdp/event/1102/

June 28

Beyond the Margins: An LGBT Refugee Experience

Join the city of Houston’s Office of New Americas and other groups fro a symposium on the challenges faced by LGBTQ refugees and asylum-seekers.

6 p.m., Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, 2025 W. 11th St.

June 30

6th Annual Pay It Forward Casino Party

Head to Neon Boots for gambling and both live and silent auctions of some cool stuff. It all benefits Texas United Charities, which raises money for the LGBTQ community in fun ways.

5–10 p.m., Neon Boots, 11410 Hempstead Rd.

txtuc.org

Pride Bigger than Texas

The official San Antonio Pride celebration. The festival runs 11 a.m.–7 p.m., and the parade begins at 9 p.m.

Crockett Park, 1300 N.Main Ave., San Antonio

PrideSanAntonio.org

This article appears in the June 2018 edition of OutSmart magazine.

