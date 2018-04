0 Share with your friends Submit

WHO:

Boris Greene

WHERE:

George

617 Fairview

713.528.8102

What is your favorite shot to make?

Cinnamon Toast Crunch (RumChata and Fireball)

Where is your favorite place to drink when not onduty?

The Cozy Corner in Westbury

What are you best known for?

My Manhattans and my Bloody Marys!

Biggest tip from one customer?

1981 Mercedes 500 SLC!

