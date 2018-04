0 Share with your friends Submit

Houston

BLUR: Multi-level dance club featuring an upstairs lounge and balconies. Ladies enjoy Wet and Wild Wednesdays; 18-year-olds welcome Thursdays; Latin night on Sundays; happy hour 8-10 p.m.; free cover before 11 p.m. • 710 Pacific St. • blurbar.com.

CLUB 2020: Located downtown, this urban club features Clubbers Friday with male and female dancers. Its 6,400 square feet also offers theater-sized viewing screens and VIP rooms. • 2020 Leeland • 713.227. 9667 • club2020houston.com.

CLUB CRYSTAL: Find many of Inergy’s former staff and décor at this two-room Latin/hip-hop club. Sunday evening drag shows rule the roost. 6680 Southwest Freeway, next to Colorado • 713.278.2582 • crystaltheclub.com.

CROCKER BAR: This comfortably remodeled Montrose nightspot also offers karaoke on Tuesdays and Thursdays and extended happy-hour prices throughout the week. • 2312 Crocker • 713.529.3355.

GEORGE: Regulars rule at this comfortable neighborhood sports bar with dart boards and pool tables. Astros on all televisions, inside and outside; newly renovated patio; Steak Night with chef Michele Free on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. • 617 Fairview • 713.528.8102.

GUAVA LAMP: This trendy and friendly video and cruise bar gets busy during happy hour and stays busy till closing. Karaoke on Wednesdays and Sundays • 570 Waugh Dr. • 713.524.3359 • guavalamphouston.com.

HAMBURGER MARY’S: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m; and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

EAGLE: Part of the Eagle worldwide family, it’s the definitive home to the man’s man. Leather, bear, jock or muscle, you’ll find them here! DJs every night, multiple patios and a leather/accessories shop inside the bar. Open noon to 2 a.m. every day. • 611 Hyde Park • 713.523.BIRD.

JR’S BAR & GRILL: This Montrose standard offers drag and strip shows throughout the week, karaoke Thursday and Sunday, plus pool tables and male dancers. 808 Pacific St. • 713.521.2519 • jrsbarandgrill.com.

MICHAEL’S OUTPOST: Jerry Atwood, Clay Howell, Neil Massey, Steve Wheaton, and Roger Woest take turns at the keys at this comfortable neighborhood piano bar. • 1419 Richmond Ave. • 713.520.8446.

NEON BOOTS DANCEHALL & SALOON: Houston’s only LGBTQ country dancehall is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Wednesday features Steak Night and Bingo; free dance classes on Thursdays and karaoke. 11410 Hempstead Hwy. • 713.677.0828 • neonbootsclub.com.

Pearl BAR: This LGBTQ-friendly lounge in the Washington corridor features daily highlights like open mic night, steak night, and drink specials. • 4216 Washington • pearlhouston.com.

RICH’S HOUSTON: Houston’s most iconic and largest LGBTQ dance club, with multiple levels featuring a video/show bar and a private VIP lounge. No cover before 10:30 p.m. • 2401 San Jacinto • 281.846.6685 • richsnightclub.com.

THE RIPCORD: This multi-roomed leather bar boasts a busy patio, especially on the weekends. The Forge shop is located inside the club. Saturday nights with DJ Tad Dvorak. • 715 Fairview Ave • 713.521.2792.

RUDYARD’S: The eclectic British pub is known for its craft beers as well as for the burgers. Most weekends you’ll find up-and-coming local bands rocking the house. 2010 Waugh Dr. • 713.521.0521 • rudyardspub.com.

SOUTH BEACH: Closed for remodeling.

BARCODE: With the longest daily happy hours in Montrose (8 a.m.-10 p.m.), this neighborhood watering hole is very popular. Drag shows Wednesday through Sunday; karaoke Mondays and Wednesdays. 817 Fairview • 713.526.2625 • tcsshowbar.com.

TONY’S CORNER POCKET: This comfortable club has one of the friendliest bar staffs in town. Amateur dance contests at 11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Opens daily at noon. • 817 W. Dallas • 713.571.7870 • tonyscornerpocketbar.com.

VIVIANA’S: Happening weekend-only gay dance club with Latin DJs, singers, talent shows & Sunday strippers. • 4624 Dacoma • 713.681.4104.

Beaumont

ORLEANS STREET PUB AND PATIO: The place to hang for food, fun, and booze in a newly renovated pub, in good weather or bad. Open every night from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. • 650 Orleans • 409.835.4243.

Bryan/College Station

HALO VIDEO BAR: The only LGBTQ dance club in Bryan/College Station, this sleek spot is open Thursdays through Saturdays smack in the middle of Aggieland. • 121 North Main • 979.823.6174 • halobcs.com.

Galveston

23RD ST. STATION: The bar features daily drink specials, and weekends are filled with pulsing music, hot dancers, drag shows, and a Sunday Tea Dance. • 1706 23rd St. • 409.621.1808.

ROBERT’S LAFITTE: The Island institution features a private patio with swimming pool. On Saturday and Sunday nights, the Ladies of Lafitte show takes the stage. • 2501 Avenue Q (at 25th) • 409.765.9092.

RUMORS BEACH BAR: Drink specials every night and daily day drinking specials starting at noon. Great drag shows Fridays through Sundays and karaoke Sundays through Thursdays at 8 p.m. Sunday Drag Bingo. • 3102 Seawall Blvd. • 409.497.4617 • rumorsbeachbar.com.

Spring

RANCH HILL SALOON: With its two pool tables, 52-inch plasma televisions, and large dance floor, this popular northside spot also offers DJs Thursdays through Saturdays. • 247041 I-45N Suite 103 • 281.298.9035 • ranchhill.com.

THE ROOM BAR AND LOUNGE: This bar and video lounge has a laid-back atmosphere including daily drink specials, karaoke, free pool, drag shows, and live DJs several nights a week. • 4915 FM 2920 • 281.907.6866 • roombarspring.com.

Know of a bar or club we’re missing, or that needs updating? [email protected].

