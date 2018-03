0 Share with your friends Submit

Texas GOP voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of a vaguely worded proposition endorsing anti-transgender bathroom legislation on Tuesday, March 6.

More than 90 percent of those who cast ballots in the Republican Primary voted “Yes” on Proposition 6, which states: “Texas should protect the privacy and safety of women and children in spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers in all Texas schools and government buildings.”

According to a description of Proposition 6 on the Texas GOP’s website: “Some schools have tried to allow boys to have access to girls’ private areas, including school showers and restrooms. This would address those concerns with a state protection for schools and government buildings. It would not add any requirements or regulations for private businesses.”

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, 97 percent of those who cast ballots Tuesday voted “Yes” on Proposition 7, which supports LGBTQ rights.

“Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, who they love, socioeconomic status, or from where they come?” Proposition 7 states.

